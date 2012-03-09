BANGALORE, March 9 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:

* Britain's Co-Op has been delayed in its bid to buy 630 branches from Lloyds, as the mutual group attempts a radical shake-up of its board, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* General Motors and Italian carmaker Fiat talked briefly about merging their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.