BANGALORE, March 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Sealy Corp's second-largest shareholder has called for a shake up of the board, blaming the mattress maker's private-equity backer and largest shareholder, KKR & Co, for the company's poor performance, the Wall Street Journal said.

* U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc is one of the parties interested in acquiring Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Struggling British video game retailer Game has put itself up for sale, as it tries to raise cash to pay a quarterly rent bill due in a fortnight, the Sunday Times reported.

* German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in an interview to Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger.

* Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, is aiming for a listing in the territory in April, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

* The Bank of Shanghai, China's second-largest commercial lender, is looking to sell shares in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as it moves to replenish capital to meet regulatory requirements, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

* Brazil will extended a 6 percent tax known as the IOF on overseas loans with maturities of up to five years, local newspaper Folha De S.Paulo reported on Saturday.