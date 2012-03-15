March 15 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* NDS, which develops software for multi-channel television
networks, is in advanced talks to be acquired by Cisco Systems
for $5 billion, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper
reported on Thursday.
* French engineering group Alstom is looking at
wind turbine makers Gamesa of Spain and Vestas
of Denmark, as well as Germany's REpower, as potential takeover
targets, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
* France Telecom is considering a possible sale of
the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA
to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed
sources as saying on Thursday.
* Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank plans
to sell a 7.6 percent stake in April, business daily Vedomosti
reported on Thursday citing banking sources.
* Tour operator Thomas Cook has received at least
eight bids, including from private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts and Carlyle Group, for buying the
company's stake in its Indian unit, the Business Standard
reported on Thursday.
* Film producer Peter Guber has joined the bid for the Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball team as part of a group led by Magic
Johnson, the Los Angeles Times reported.