US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Several banks including Goldman Sachs have shown an interest in buying American International Group's troubled assets tied to the insurer's bailout, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Bayer has made a non-binding offer for the animal healthcare business of Pfizer, even though it believes a spin-off is more likely, a German paper reported in an article to be published in its Friday edition.
Deals of the day:
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.