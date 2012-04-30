BANGALORE, April 30 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to
sell its UK luxury subsidiary, Vertu, to private equity group
Permira, the Financial Times reported.
* The sale of France's Flammarion, owned by Italian
publisher RCS MediaGroup, will soon enter the second
round with bids expected at around 300 million euros, French
newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday without citing sources.
* Warner Chilcott is evaluating options, including
a possible sale of the company, after receiving interest from
strategic and private-equity buyers, Bloomberg News reported on
Monday.