BANGALORE May 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* E.ON expects to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told German newspaper, Boersen-Zeitung, adding the German utility's asset sale programme could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20 billion).

* China's securities watchdog is preparing tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main board, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

* Chinese bank lending was estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April month-on-month as demand for credit declined, the official China Securities Journal reported.

