BANGALORE May 3 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Cyprus's new central bank governor said he was committed
to the euro zone and to efforts to restore trust in the bloc,
dismissing as "tongue-in-cheek" a suggestion he made a year ago
that Germany should quit the single currency.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's embattled directors
hinted they wanted to negotiate a peace accord with activist
investor William Ackman as the company draws closer to a May 17
proxy shootout, the Globe and Mail reported.
* China's banks issued an estimated 800 billion yuan ($127
billion) new loans in April, official media reported, citing
sources, a slight slowdown from the monthly pace in the first
quarter.
* Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR
Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
* German real estate company Gagfah plans to sell
about 38,000 apartments, or a third of its portfolio, Financial
Times Deutschland reported.
* The head of the European Investment Bank threw his weight
behind raising the bank's capital by 10 billion euros, and said
the biggest challenge would be to find projects worth funding.
Deals of the day: