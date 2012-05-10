BANGALORE May 10 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* German real estate group GSW and former owner
Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays
, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.
* China will levy property taxes in more cities this year
and expand pilot programmes in Shanghai and Chongqing, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported, citing an official
at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
* Indian group Aditya Birla has submitted a non-binding bid
for Australia-listed iron ore producing firm Northern Iron Ltd
, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people
with direct knowledge of the situation.
* Konica Minolta Holdings is to buy the Japanese
operations of Kinko's from FedEx for about 8 billion yen
($101 million), the Nikkei reported.
* Itochu and Panasonic will merge their
mobile phone sales units before October to create the
third-largest mobile phone company in Japan, the Nikkei
reported.
* Trian Fund Management, owned by activist investor Nelson
Peltz, is set to unveil it has a more than 7 percent stake in
industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Deals of the day: