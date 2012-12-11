European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* India's Kingfisher Airlines gained 4.7 percent on newspaper Mumbai Mirror's report of a 48 percent stake sale to Etihad Airways, for a little over 30 billion rupees, citing sources in the two airlines.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)