BRIEF-CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T West, DIRECTV West covering 17,000 workers
Dec 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to buy Bank of America Corp's stake in their Japanese private banking venture for 39 billion yen ($470 million), Bloomberg reported, quoting two people with knowledge of the matter.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS from London-based private equity group BC Partners, the Financial Times reported.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.