BANGALORE Dec 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* French bank Societe Generale is looking to sell its aircraft and ship financing activities and stop funding leveraged buyouts in the U.S. and Asia as it seeks to reduce its dollar-funding needs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* Malaysian property company SP Setia still has an opportunity to buy Battersea Power Station despite the London landmark's lenders lining up administrators to take control of the site, the Telegraph reported, citing sources close to the lenders.

* The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as early as Friday whether Banco de Sabadell can buy Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the negotiations.

* CME Group Inc, operator of the world's leading energy, grains and precious metals markets, is in talks with China's securities regulator to enter the mainland's financial derivatives market, the official China Daily reported on Thursday.

* Harmony Gold, the world's fifth-largest gold producer, is not planning to sell its Joel mine in South Africa, the Business Day newspaper reported on Thursday.