Japan's Nikkei steadies as impact of U.S. tech slide eases
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
BANGALORE Jan 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
June 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.970 109.92 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3839 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.181 30.176 -0.02 Korean won 1129.500 1127.3 -0.19