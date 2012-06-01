BANGALORE, June 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* France is pushing post office bank La Banque Postale to acquire troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France after other potential buyers declined to submit offers for the company, financial daily Les Echos reported.

* European aerospace group EADS may get its own banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland.

* Telekom Austria investor Ronny Pecik has found an ally - Russian billionaire property developer Yelena Baturina - to help boost his stake, Austrian magazine Format reported.

* State-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest bank, will issue hybrid instruments to provide the capital it needs to meet European Banking Authority requirements, daily Finance reported.

Deals of the day: