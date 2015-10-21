(Repeats to add story slug for media clients)

LONDON Oct 21 The UK Financial Ombudsman has ruled against trading firm CMC Markets in an initial opinion on a complaint over losses suffered by a client following the removal of Switzerland's ceiling on the Swiss franc's exchange rate in January.

A letter sent by the Ombudsman to CMC and dated Oct. 20, seen by Reuters, said CMC's systems initially confirmed as executed the trades of the client before later that day adjusting prices to lower levels.

"It therefore remains my view that CMC has not demonstrated that the price of (the) trades were wrong and that it was wrong for it to have later changed them," the Ombudsman said in the letter. It said the company should return the value of the adjustments to the client concerned.

CMC, which said in January it sustained some losses from the franc trades, had no immediate comment on the letter.

The letter said the company had until Nov. 3 to respond to the opinion. (Reporting By Patrick Graham; Editing by Pravin Char)