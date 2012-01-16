* Regulatory, euro zone pressure mount for investment banks
* All firms cutting back, some could even exit industry
* Slumping fees will force hand of banks reluctant to quit
* U.S. firms, Barclays, Deutsche seen among those to thrive
By Sarah White
LONDON, Jan 16 Investment bankers in
Europe will likely have to display more than their usual flair
for outwitting rivals in 2012.
Against a backdrop of regulatory pressures, restricted
availability of finance and strong economic headwinds, banks are
battling for a position among the leaders in any given sector,
outside which returns get increasingly hard to sustain.
And without that leading position, dramatic scalebacks and
strategic overhauls are an increasingly likely course.
Some, like Britain's majority government-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland, have already abandoned global ambitions for
their investment banks. And new regulations and turmoil in the
euro zone may accelerate this pullback in the rest of the
industry in coming months.
"For the 20 firms that used to want to be top five in
investment banking, you've now got about 10 to 12," said Peter
Hahn of Cass Business School.
Saddled with high costs and hit by more than six months of
slumping trading income, even those topping global industry
rankings, like the major U.S. investment banks, are having to
shed jobs and underperforming divisions.
From Switzerland's UBS, wounded by a rogue trading
scandal, to Germany's Deutsche Bank, which topped
advisory fee tables in Europe last year, all firms are combing
through their businesses to try to ensure their models are
viable.
New rules that make trading bonds for instance more
capital-intensive mean those that struggled to match the
revenues of their biggest rivals will be forced to rein in their
ambitions for this division.
UBS and its Swiss peer Credit Suisse have been
among those slashing risky assets in this area.
However, few -- bar RBS, which is pulling out entirely from
most of its equities businesses and from mergers and
acquisitions -- have so far opted for a full-blow retreat.
Many still harbour ambitions to keep a grip on as many
markets as they can, with an eye the profits they fear they will
miss out on in an upturn. Drastic decisions taken this year
would dash years of expansion plans and be very hard to reverse.
"Pride runs deep," said Matthew Czepliewicz, banks analyst
at Collins Stewart.
Even some of the least profitable business, like lending to
big companies, usually done at low rates to lure clients into
handing over more lucrative appointments in future, are hard to
chop out as banks fear burning their bridges with customers.
"Unless you get a gun to your head, it's difficult to cut
relationships," said one senior London debt banker. "It's easy
to sell off assets, but when you're cutting into the ... heart
of an institution, it feels very painful."
NO SHINE
But this reluctance is likely to change this year as
pressures mount.
French banks were pushed into a retreat from certain lending
markets after struggling to access dollar funding. Similar
strains this year and the cost of cutting back will further hit
investment bank revenue in 2012 at Societe Generale,
Reuters reported last week.
Regulatory demands are also increasing, as banks will
globally have to hit number capital demands by 2013.
And with euro zone debt woes still clouding the outlook for
merger and acquisition activity, hitting stock trading volumes
and dampening companies' enthusiasm for borrowing, revenues will
limp along at best.
"Nothing will shine. The hope is that it's not as grim as
last year -- that's not an unreasonable assumption," said
Czepliewicz.
Investment banking fees fell 6 percent globally last year
compared with 2011, Thomson Reuters data shows, and the slowdown
deepened in the fourth quarter. Investment bank revenues could
drop by between 5 and 15 percent in 2012, according to a Morgan
Stanley forecast.
Regional debt woes also mean politicians will be anxious to
avoid repeating the taxpayer bailouts of the 2008 financial
crisis, but may intervene to avert that risk.
"If the firms don't do it, governments will," said Brian
Scott-Quinn, director of banking programmes at the ICMA centre,
part of Henley Business School at the University of Reading,
referring to scaleback plans.
U.S. firms retain a firm hold on the top ranks of investment
banks and their distance from the troubled euro zone would help
this year, added Czepliewicz.
He and other analysts tip Barclays Capital (part of Barclays
Plc ) as one of the best positioned in Europe, in part
down to its position outside the euro zone and its franchise in
debt markets. Deutsche Bank, a trading powerhouse, has the type
of scale tipped to benefit it compared to rivals.
CUTTING KNOWHOW
For those not under immediate pressure from losses or
funding problems, costs are still a problem. How they cut now
will ultimately determine their fate in the investment bank
hierarchy -- and it's tough to know where to start.
"You'll be looking at areas where you rank number three,
four, five or six, and unless you're in the top bit (you would
have to think of) withdrawing, as it's not likely your returns
will cover your cost of capital," said Scott-Quinn.
But bankers will want to preserve the units most
likely to still bring in fees -- such as merger advisory and
bond issuance -- and some of the associated ones that help them
win mandates and build on their returns, like loans businesses,
trading platforms or derivative products.
Just advising on bond issues without a secondary trading
operation to match can be difficult if issuers want their banks
to support liquid trading in their bonds, while investment banks
use trading operations to get a feel for market prices.
Stock trading, meanwhile, guzzles less capital under new
rules, potentially making it an attractive unit to keep. But
thin margins also make it a business that is only truly
profitable on a huge scale.
"It's a good idea to have a model that's weighted towards
equities. But if everyone thinks that at the same time, it makes
it pretty tough," said one European head of equities trading.
And as increased competition squeezes commissions and
margins, it is setting investment banks on a collision course
that could create more than a few casualties this year.