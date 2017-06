NEW YORK, March 20 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Description Graphic Story Getting paid by Iran is getting harder link.reuters.com/qas27s U.S. housing starts, building permits link.reuters.com/qev27s Tiffany earnings link.reuters.com/rev27s AUD undervalued relative to terms of trade link.reuters.com/jaw27s Global inflation rates comparison link.reuters.com/bas44s UK inflation and earnings growth link.reuters.com/nag44s UK misery index: inflation and unemployment link.reuters.com/cez64s Spanish bank bad loans rise link.reuters.com/jyn65s Monthly aluminium production link.reuters.com/vav27s Apple's cash mountain link.reuters.com/veq27s (Van Tsui)