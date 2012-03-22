NEW YORK, March 22 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Description Graphic Story U.S. jobless claims link.reuters.com/fef37s Canada retail sales link.reuters.com/jef37s Brazil unemployment link.reuters.com/kef37s Net export sales of U.S. corn, wheat, soybeans link.reuters.com/zak34s U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s Euro zone PMIs vs. GDP link.reuters.com/rud84s Euro zone flash PMI France/Germany/Euro zone link.reuters.com/cuh64s Euro zone industrial orders and GDP growth link.reuters.com/kyh85s US initial jobless claims since 2005 link.reuters.com/cud37s Ireland real GDP and real GNP link.reuters.com/fah65s (Van Tsui)