NEW YORK, March 23 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Description Graphic Story U.S. stocks and implied volatility link.reuters.com/qyb37s Interactive: G7 government debt link.reuters.com/keg37s Brazil retail sales, consumer confidence link.reuters.com/quj37s U.S. new home sales link.reuters.com/qyj37s Canadian inflation rises in February link.reuters.com/rej37s Italian unemployment link.reuters.com/zet35s Italy retail sales and consumer confidence link.reuters.com/nub75s Global mergers and acquisitions link.reuters.com/kyb46q Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n Iran oil exports - Key countries link.reuters.com/pyw35s (Van Tsui)