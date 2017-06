NEW YORK, March 26 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Description Graphic Story A concentrated bet on Apple link.reuters.com/qaq37s Pending home sales link.reuters.com/baq37s Big U.S. oil "effective" tax rates, 2011 link.reuters.com/hyk37s Reuters metals and mining summit link.reuters.com/dyn37s German IFO and GDP growth link.reuters.com/puq93s Italy consumer confidence and consumption link.reuters.com/xun64s Spain economic overview link.reuters.com/quf25s Spanish mortgages granted link.reuters.com/daj37s U.S. stocks and implied volatility link.reuters.com/qyb37s Interactive: G7 government debt link.reuters.com/keg37s (Van Tsui)