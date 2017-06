(Refiles to correct link to Global fuel subsidies graphic) LONDON, March 28 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Description Graphic Story BRICS' economies overview link.reuters.com/hez27s Japan oil stocks link.reuters.com/fum94k CNY-CNH spread link.reuters.com/fyd27s Short-selling in Hong Kong link.reuters.com/gan37s Global steel balances link.reuters.com/pem46s U.S. home prices: S&P/Case-Shiller link.reuters.com/mut37s U.S. consumer confidence link.reuters.com/cyt37s Starbucks' Europe bet link.reuters.com/pev37s German consumer confidence link.reuters.com/ker65s Global fuel subsidies link.reuters.com/nyj94s