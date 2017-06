NEW YORK, APRIL 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Mexico inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/puw76s High rates of public sector job losses link.reuters.com/fuc57s States, locals cut jobs link.reuters.com/duc57s China inflation spikes on food link.reuters.com/tek57s Sony may axe 10,000 jobs link.reuters.com/kam57s Japan current account back to surplus link.reuters.com/cec56s Iran sanctions link.reuters.com/qeh85s China crude runs at 35-mth low link.reuters.com/pam57s U.S. unemployment link.reuters.com/zej57s U.S. payroll growth slows link.reuters.com/wej57s (Van Tsui)