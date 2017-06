NEW YORK , APRIL 23 Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. Wal-Mart Stores sales globally link.reuters.com/fur77s Wal-Mart Stores worldwide link.reuters.com/dur77s Q1 earnings: beats and misses link.reuters.com/byk77s S&P 500: Has this year's pullback already happened? link.reuters.com/pyk77s ConocoPhillips earnings link.reuters.com/xar77s Mutual fund expense ratios, 1990-2011 link.reuters.com/pur77s Euro zone PMI & GDP growth link.reuters.com/rud84s German IFO and PMI link.reuters.com/puq93s China HSBC flash PMI link.reuters.com/kan77s French presidential election calculator link.reuters.com/nym77s (Van Tsui)