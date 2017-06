NEW YORK, APRIL 25 Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. Federal Reserve doves vs. hawks: interactive link.reuters.com/jad67s Apple by the numbers: interactive link.reuters.com/ben36s U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/bad87s Boeing, U.S. commercial aircraft orders link.reuters.com/pad87s Caterpillar earnings: link.reuters.com/ged87s Q1 2012 earnings: EPS vs. revenue link.reuters.com/tuf77s Walmex stores in Mexico link.reuters.com/dud87s UK GDP quarterly growth link.reuters.com/fux64s ECB in graphics link.reuters.com/kah88r Nintendo vs. Apple link.reuters.com/wez77s (Van Tsui)