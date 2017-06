(Corrects link for Japan crude imports) LONDON, APRIL 27 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Spanish unemployment link.reuters.com/gyk36s German consumer morale link.reuters.com/ker65s Italian consumer morale link.reuters.com/kep77s Japan boosts stimulus again link.reuters.com/jyx65s Japan core inflation, CGPI link.reuters.com/vef36s Japan industrial production link.reuters.com/xyt65s Samsung results link.reuters.com/sem87s Honda results link.reuters.com/ran87s Nomura results link.reuters.com/byg87s Nomura global rankings link.reuters.com/deh87s