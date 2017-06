NEW YORK, JUNE 13Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. producer prices link.reuters.com/kaj78s U.S. retail sales link.reuters.com/qaj78s U.S. business inventories link.reuters.com/rej78s China reserve changes and the euro/dollar link.reuters.com/vej78s German inflation and interest rates link.reuters.com/hez84s Italy inflation and wage growth link.reuters.com/nut77s Euro zone industrial production and GDP link.reuters.com/heg44s China Q2 GDP growth may dip below 7 pct link.reuters.com/fut96s Shares creep higher in choppy trade, Spain drags link.reuters.com/hyb65p Malaysia Felda set to price $3.2 bln IPO at top end link.reuters.com/fec78s (Stephen Culp)