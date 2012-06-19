NEW YORK, JUNE 19 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories U.S. housing starts, building permits link.reuters.com/vyg88s Fedex earnings link.reuters.com/pah88s More world millionaires, but less wealth link.reuters.com/zaq78s German ZEW, equities and GDP link.reuters.com/cag54s UK inflation falls unexpectedly link.reuters.com/cux64s Iranian oil companies offer oil tanker insurance link.reuters.com/qef68s Economic necessity winning Japan nuclear debate link.reuters.com/cev42s Microsoft tackles iPad with Surface tablet link.reuters.com/myc88s China sees fund inflows in May but RRR cuts likely link.reuters.com/sud26s Greece government debt and deficit link.reuters.com/car38s (Stephen Culp)