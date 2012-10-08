LONDON, OCT 8 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. German export leap likely to cushion Q3 slowdown link.reuters.com/wut34s Euro zone sentiment rises for 2nd straight month in Oct link.reuters.com/ner85s Swiss price fall eases in Sept, a year after franc capped link.reuters.com/kuj84s China's Huawei, ZTE should be kept from U.S. link.reuters.com/hyz72t Taiwan's HTC Q3 net profit falls 79 pct, lag forecasts link.reuters.com/nan23t HSBC China services PMI recovers to 54.3 after one-year low link.reuters.com/dyh85s Vanishing Asian light crude premium part structural, part Iran link.reuters.com/hym23t South Korea won't weaken won to spur exports link.reuters.com/faf23t Southeast Asia splashes out on defence, mostly maritime link.reuters.com/cug23t Migrants, church may end Malaysia government's Borneo vote bank link.reuters.com/myz82t (Christine Chan)