NEW YORK, OCT 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Reuters/Ipsos poll: who would you vote for? link.reuters.com/new23t Voters set to decide on gay marriage in 4 states link.reuters.com/wyv23t Alcoa in Q3 link.reuters.com/paw23t U.S. companies budget for healthcare costs link.reuters.com/xyp23t Braving protests, Merkel to offer encouragement in Athens link.reuters.com/syw88s Weak August UK factory output dents recovery hopes link.reuters.com/wem96s China options limited as U.S. panel outcasts Huawei, ZTE link.reuters.com/ben23t Bumi Resources talks to Indonesia group on coal stake sale link.reuters.com/bag82t Japan car sales in China tumble, hit by islands row link.reuters.com/nes23t China's top refineries to cut Oct crude runs 4 pct link.reuters.com/xas23t (Stephen Culp)