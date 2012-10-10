NEW YORK, OCT 10 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Reuters/Ipsos poll: who would you vote for? link.reuters.com/new23t Reuters/Ipsos poll: who has a better plan? link.reuters.com/wed33t U.S. wholesale inventories link.reuters.com/fad33t Rolling admissions: University of Texas and affirmative action link.reuters.com/qyv92t U.S. companies' healthy lifestyle incentives link.reuters.com/baq23t EADS, BAE in last ditch struggle to save merger link.reuters.com/gyn62t Greek industrial output rises in Aug for first time in over 4 yrs link.reuters.com/sut34s Italy industry output unexpectedly rises in August link.reuters.com/maq56s China Sept vehicle sales sales down 1.8 pct y/y link.reuters.com/tan89s Top China delegate pulls out of IMF meet amid islands row link.reuters.com/dyz52t (Stephen Culp)