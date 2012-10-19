NEW YORK, OCT 19 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Swing states and unemployment link.reuters.com/kaz43t Suite: Election 2012 in graphics link.reuters.com/mys43t Reuters/Ipsos poll: who would you vote for? link.reuters.com/new23t Q3 2012 earnings: EPS vs. revenue link.reuters.com/vyx43t Interactive: Q3 industrials link.reuters.com/wex43t McDonald's earnings link.reuters.com/kyx43t ADM swoops on Australia's GrainCorp in Asian push link.reuters.com/myv43t Astro makes modest debut after $1.5 bln Malaysia IPO link.reuters.com/ner92t Japan use of corn in feed drops in August to 20-yr low link.reuters.com/gev43t China Jan-Sept FDI slips as officials warn on trade link.reuters.com/fut96s (Stephen Culp)