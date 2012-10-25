NEW YORK, OCT 25 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims, year-to-date link.reuters.com/zyz53t U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/hab63t U.S. pending home sales link.reuters.com/qub63t Is Apple's share price being affected by weekly options? link.reuters.com/xat53t Colgate-Palmolive vs. Procter & Gamble link.reuters.com/web63t Olympics helps Britain leap out of recession link.reuters.com/fux64s Swedeish c bank swtiches tack on rates on euro worries link.reuters.com/jef24s Hyundai Q3 profit up 13 pct, but long-term growth concerns link.reuters.com/hyw53t China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain link.reuters.com/qaf92t Bank of China Q3 profit up 17 pct, beats estimates link.reuters.com/kex53t (Stephen Culp)