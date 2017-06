NEW YORK, OCT 26 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. third-quarter GDP link.reuters.com/xah63t U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in October to highest since Sep 2007 link.reuters.com/juh63t Reuters/Ipsos poll: who would you vote for? link.reuters.com/new23t CBOT corn, soy, wheat liquidity dries up in extended session link.reuters.com/kyb63t French consumer morale down further on jobs fears link.reuters.com/pef35s Strategy questions to dominate Fiat quarterly results r.reuters.com/has49s Samsung posts $7.4 bln profit, handsets mask chips link.reuters.com/myw53t Pressure on BOJ to act mounts as deflation persists link.reuters.com/vef36s South Korea's Q3 growth dips, recovery seen slow link.reuters.com/nez85s U.S. jobless claims, year-to-date link.reuters.com/zyz53t (Stephen Culp)