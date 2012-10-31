LONDON, OCT 31 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. French consumer spending inches up in September link.reuters.com/pef35s Euro zone inflation eases, unemployment hits new high link.reuters.com/kuj24s Italy Sept jobless rate rises to 10.8 pct, highest since series began in link.reuters.com/zet35s 2004 U.S. East Coast reels from massive, deadly storm link.reuters.com/rux63t Panasonic cleans house with writedowns, sees $9.6 bln loss link.reuters.com/xyw63t Thai investment, consumption data underline BOT worries link.reuters.com/nux76s China's big banks set for slowest annual profit growth since IPO link.reuters.com/ger63t German joblessness up for 7th month running link.reuters.com/ded24s Spain stays in recession as inflation bites link.reuters.com/het86s Euro zone sentiment eases less than expected in October link.reuters.com/wys63t (Christine Chan)