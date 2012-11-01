LONDON, NOV 1 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. UK manufacturing downturn highlights recovery risks link.reuters.com/tap74s Barclays hit by fresh U.S. investigations link.reuters.com/mef73t Asian factories show signs of slow recovery link.reuters.com/qaz63t UK house prices up 0.6 pct in Oct, outlook tough - Nationwide link.reuters.com/jad24s French consumer spending inches up in September link.reuters.com/pef35s Euro zone inflation eases, unemployment hits new high link.reuters.com/kuj24s Italy Sept jobless rate rises to 10.8 pct, highest since series began in link.reuters.com/zet35s 2004 U.S. East Coast reels from massive, deadly storm link.reuters.com/rux63t Panasonic cleans house with writedowns, sees $9.6 bln loss link.reuters.com/xyw63t Thai investment, consumption data underline BOT worries link.reuters.com/nux76s (Christine Chan)