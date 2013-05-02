SINGAPORE, May 2Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. China factory growth eases, adds to recovery risk link.reuters.com/qaf92t China, India PMIs show factory-sector growth stumbling link.reuters.com/maz35s Singapore DBS Q1 profit up 2 pct at record high link.reuters.com/tur77t India's Bharti Airtel Q4 profit halves, misses estimates link.reuters.com/vyr77t Hyundai-Kia vehicle sales link.reuters.com/bus77t Resort airports in stormy SE Asia leave safety to chance link.reuters.com/har67t U.S. mortgage refinance demand rose last week link.reuters.com/guv37s U.S. private sector job increase smallest since Sept link.reuters.com/fex44t U.S. companies hire less, manufacturing growth slows in April link.reuters.com/vef94t U.S. home prices rise, seen helping economic recovery link.reuters.com/rem34t (Christine Chan)