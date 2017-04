SINGAPORE, NOVEMBER 12Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China RQFII quota reut.rs/1wyFHdS China M2 and new yuan lending link.reuters.com/cud55s Yuan internationalisation suite here China econ/trade suite link.reuters.com/fut96s India WPI, rates, industrial output link.reuters.com/deq95s India WPI, CPI link.reuters.com/rec79v India WPI, rates, 1 yr OIS link.reuters.com/saq26s GENERAL NEWS Ebola: Latest news and figures here China maritime Silk Road route link.reuters.com/jyj43w China maritime Silk Road spending reut.rs/10KhYL5 UnionPay versus peers reut.rs/1pPt11C Disputed islands in East China Sea reut.rs/1oADnkY India female sterilisation link.reuters.com/kep43w Australia wheat forecast link.reuters.com/kas99v South Korea Sewol ferry's final minutes link.reuters.com/zum43w TAKATA Recalls link.reuters.com/vuf33w Inflator link.reuters.com/keq82w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)