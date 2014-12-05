By Jane Pong SINGAPORE, DECEMBER 5 Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China brokerage accounts link.reuters.com/gaz53w Global PMI link.reuters.com/peq98v China real estate debt link.reuters.com/cyr53w COMMODITIES, ENERGY Iranian crude imports here Japan's carbon emissions link.reuters.com/puw53w India/Iran oil for steel link.reuters.com/xyn53w World shale gas link.reuters.com/rad62w GENERAL NEWS Ebola: Latest news and figures here Japan election seat projection link.reuters.com/tyb63w Japan election poll link.reuters.com/zur53w Typhoon Hagupit - map link.reuters.com/fuw53w Typhoon Hagupit - past typhoon comparison link.reuters.com/wub63w COMPANIES Takata Business segments, market share link.reuters.com/rub53w Ownership, capital-equity ratio link.reuters.com/wev43w Recalls link.reuters.com/vuf33w Inflator link.reuters.com/keq82w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Jane Pong)