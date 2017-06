SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Below is a list of links to the top financial graphics of the day together with associated Reuters stories. Description Graphic Story India Q4 GDP link.reuters.com/qaw46s France election poll link.reuters.com/was36s Japan industrial output link.reuters.com/xyt65s Japan PMI falls link.reuters.com/maz35s Panasonic appoints new chief link.reuters.com/nyd55s Yum eyes India link.reuters.com/few76s ECB offers banks second fix link.reuters.com/kah88r Japan PAJ stocks link.reuters.com/fum94k U.S. home prices link.reuters.com/beb86s U.S. consumer confidence link.reuters.com/fub86s