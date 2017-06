NEW YORK, March 2Below is a list of links to financial graphics of the day together with associated Reuters stories. Description Graphic Story Canada fourth quarter GDP link.reuters.com/beq86s Wall Street commodities reordered link.reuters.com/xam86s Morgan Stanley's shrinking commodity business link.reuters.com/kyb86s Henry Bath profit surges link.reuters.com/reb86s Brazil power generation link.reuters.com/xuq86s Euro zone crisis link.reuters.com/hyb65p ECB overnight deposits at record high link.reuters.com/teq25s Oil price in different currencies link.reuters.com/jyp86s Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n Fuel prices in Asia link.reuters.com/men86s (Van Tsui)