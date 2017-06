NEW YORK, March 5 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day together with associated stories. Description Graphic Story U.S. tornados link.reuters.com/huv86s U.S. and world services PMI link.reuters.com/tev86s S&P 500 vs. TSX Composite link.reuters.com/wuq86s Global services PMI link.reuters.com/dyh85s Spain GDP growth and PMI link.reuters.com/bun65s Euro zone investor sentiment link.reuters.com/ner85s CFTC commitment of traders link.reuters.com/buv87r Japan, China, and India's Iran oil imports link.reuters.com/saf26s China military spending link.reuters.com/zyr86s (Van Tsui)