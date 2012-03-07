BRIEF-Florence Investech says board approved scheme of arrangement
* Board approved scheme of arrangement between co, BMF Investments Ltd, J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd & Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
NEW YORK, March 7 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day together with associated stories. Description Graphic Story NYSE annual share turnover link.reuters.com/gub96s U.S. natgas prices & Chesapeake production cuts link.reuters.com/kub96s ADP v. the U.S. Labor Department link.reuters.com/jef96s Canada building permits link.reuters.com/zuf96s German industrial orders vs. GDP link.reuters.com/duh34s European bank funding link.reuters.com/rer25s Italy vs. Spain economic overview link.reuters.com/vaz86s U.S. listed Chinese stocks link.reuters.com/xec96s Japan tsunami link.reuters.com/muh86s Australia Q4 economic growth disappoints link.reuters.com/zyb96s (Van Tsui)
* Board approved scheme of arrangement between co, BMF Investments Ltd, J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd & Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 9) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------