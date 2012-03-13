LONDON, March 13 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day together with associated stories. Description Graphic Story Mental conditions and deployment link.reuters.com/max96s Mexico industrial production link.reuters.com/kat96s World currencies vs. the dollar link.reuters.com/vax96s U.S. retail sales link.reuters.com/dew96s U.S. small business confidence link.reuters.com/wyv96s German sentiment and bond yields link.reuters.com/nev96s German sentiment, GDP and equities link.reuters.com/cag54s UK trade balance link.reuters.com/wyj56s Spain and euro zone economic overview link.reuters.com/quf25s Global interest rates link.reuters.com/xyb96s