BRIEF-Aarvee Denims and Exports says manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
NEW YORK, MAY 8 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Reuters/Ipsos poll link.reuters.com/kub28s Office Depot, OfficeMax & Staples link.reuters.com/teb28s Canada housing starts link.reuters.com/vab28s German industrial output and GDP link.reuters.com/zyx46s Bankia versus IBEX Spanish index link.reuters.com/hyz97s Pharmaceuticals relative performance link.reuters.com/daz97s Toyota's heavy exposure to Japan production link.reuters.com/vyw97s China crude steel production link.reuters.com/nab87s South Koreans return to the farm link.reuters.com/sat97s China natural gas pipelines, terminals link.reuters.com/geh87s (Van Tsui)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825