NEW YORK, MAY 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. The Merrill matrix link.reuters.com/zaf28s Merrill's most valuable players link.reuters.com/bef28s Macy's earnings link.reuters.com/xaf28s Mexico inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/puw76s Brazil coffee frost risk link.reuters.com/meb28s German trade balance link.reuters.com/wut34s French trade balance link.reuters.com/tak56s BRC UK retail sales link.reuters.com/vyv85s Toyota results link.reuters.com/nuc28s Tepco share price performance link.reuters.com/nad28s Sony vs new Japan Inc. link.reuters.com/vyp47s (Van Tsui)