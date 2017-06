NEW YORK, MAY 15 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Social media stocks since IPO link.reuters.com/cyz28s Chesapeake 401(k) plan link.reuters.com/dyz28s Wal-Mart's U.S. rebound likely continued in Q1 link.reuters.com/tuz28s U.S. retail sales link.reuters.com/cuz28s U.S. inflation link.reuters.com/kuz28s Older Americans and the U.S. workforce link.reuters.com/sev28s German quarterly GDP growth link.reuters.com/duw28s France versus German economies link.reuters.com/des95s Euro zone GDP by country since 2008 link.reuters.com/tyw28s German ZEW, equities and GDP link.reuters.com/cag54s China quarterly FDI flows link.reuters.com/qaw28s (Van Tsui)