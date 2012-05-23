NEW YORK, MAY 23 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. new home sales link.reuters.com/beg48s U.S. housing market snapshot link.reuters.com/wag48s Canada retail sales link.reuters.com/syf48s World's largest financial custodians link.reuters.com/mac48s Italian consumer confidence falls link.reuters.com/nyd48s German bond yields fall link.reuters.com/sez28s Social media IPOs: boom or bust? link.reuters.com/myt38s Japan exports rose 7.9 pct in April link.reuters.com/vyq65s Japan holds off on easing, rates unchanged link.reuters.com/dud47s Euro debt crisis link.reuters.com/hyb65p Greek banks get 18 billion euro recapitalisation link.reuters.com/dud38s (Van Tsui)