NEW YORK, MAY 25 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/baq48s U.S. tax courts, state-by-state link.reuters.com/tuf48s El Niño and La Niña in neutral mode in 2012 link.reuters.com/veq48s German consumer morale link.reuters.com/ker65s French consumer confidence and spending link.reuters.com/pef35s Italy inflation and wage growth link.reuters.com/nut77s Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n Mix of China's oil product trade is changing link.reuters.com/fut96s Japan consumer inflation link.reuters.com/vef36s Asset performance since Greek elections link.reuters.com/keh38s Taiwan GDP and exports link.reuters.com/waq55s (Stephen Culp)