NEW YORK, MAY 31 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. Q1 GDP revised down to 1.9 percent link.reuters.com/fek58s U.S. jobless claims link.reuters.com/cek58s ADP vs. the U.S. Labor Department link.reuters.com/fad97s U.S. planned layoffs link.reuters.com/pyj97s Older Americans are finding new careers link.reuters.com/bac48s U.S. May same-store sales link.reuters.com/jek97s Latin America in financial graphics r.reuters.com/jef58s Euro zone inflation and ECB rate link.reuters.com/kuj24s German unemployment link.reuters.com/ded24s UK Nationwide house price index link.reuters.com/jad24s Glencore Xstrata merger terms link.reuters.com/jyx46s Graff pulls Hong Kong IPO link.reuters.com/seh58s India growth weakest in 9 years link.reuters.com/qaw46s Philippine Q1 GDP growth at 2-yr high link.reuters.com/jep55s Japan's April crude imports from Iran fall link.reuters.com/peh58s