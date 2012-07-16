BRIEF-India's Hotel Leelaventure seeks members' nod for rise in share capital to 2.6 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of company to 2.6 billion rupees
NEW YORK, JULY 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. retail sales link.reuters.com/jun49s Citigroup earnings link.reuters.com/zun49s The U.S. housing boom -- the great aberration link.reuters.com/vyc49s Patriot files for bankruptcy link.reuters.com/zar39s Euro zone inflation and interest rates link.reuters.com/juw29s Exports as a % of GDP - selected Euro zone comparison link.reuters.com/der29s Norway trade balance link.reuters.com/pum49s ZTE shares post biggest fall in 3 1/2 years link.reuters.com/gef49s China policy chiefs swallow hard in growth boost bid link.reuters.com/zeq95s Top palm oil producer Indonesia wants ton be more refined link.reuters.com/wub98s (Stephen Culp)
Philippines' annual inflation eased to its slowest pace in four months in May, reflecting slower price increases for eight commodity groups including food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday. Taiwan's consumer price index for May rose 0.59 percent year-on-year, its fastest expansion since January, a government body said on Tuesday. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MAY 2017 > Philipp