TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: Pace slows in Philippines, rises in Taiwan

Philippines' annual inflation eased to its slowest pace in four months in May, reflecting slower price increases for eight commodity groups including food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday. Taiwan's consumer price index for May rose 0.59 percent year-on-year, its fastest expansion since January, a government body said on Tuesday. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MAY 2017 > Philipp