LONDON, AUG 6 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Euro zone Sentix investor sentiment link.reuters.com/ner85s UK house price to average earnings ratio link.reuters.com/fyg34s UK Halifax price index link.reuters.com/hup45s Indonesia GDP surprisingly buoyant in Q2, rates seen on hold link.reuters.com/bam85s South Korea c.bank pause this week, but will cut rates soon link.reuters.com/hak95s Italian road to China's Suntech fraud was paved with warnings link.reuters.com/zat79s Deadly India car factory riot sounds alarm bells for industry link.reuters.com/jen79s Heineken's Tiger beer deal strengthens Asia position link.reuters.com/pen69s Saudi oil price cut shows softer Asian demand link.reuters.com/hyn39s Japan voters favor opposition over ruling party link.reuters.com/myv63g (Christine Chan)